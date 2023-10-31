Hobbs had six tackles (four solo) including a sack in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions.

Hobbs was active for Monday's game after missing the past four games with an ankle injury. He played 52 defensive snaps and managed to record his first sack of the season in the second quarter on Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was attempting to throw into the end zone on a trick play. Hobbs was a limited participant in practices leading up to Week 8 and his participation leading up to Week 9 against the Giants will indicate whether his usage will increase for that contest.