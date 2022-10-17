The Raiders placed Hobbs (hand) on the injured reserve Monday.
Hobbs will now be forced to sit out until at least Week 11 while recovering from a fractured left hand on IR. The 23-year-old sustained this injury during last Monday's loss to the Chiefs, though he was able to return and finish out the remainder of this contest with a cast on his left hand. Hobbs recorded 36 tackles, two passes defended, one sack and a forced fumble over five starts this season, and his absence will leave the Raiders with just three healthy cornerbacks between Rock Ya-Sin, Amik Robertson and Sam Webb.