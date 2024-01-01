Hobbs finished Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts with eight tackles (four solo).
It's the second-straight week that Hobbs has led or co-led the Raiders' defense in tackles. He's up to a career-high 84 tackles (58 solo) on the year in spite of missing four games earlier in the season with an ankle injury and is fourth on the team in that category.
