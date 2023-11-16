Hobbs (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
Despite being limited at practice Wednesday, it looks like Hobbs will be at 100 percent for Week 11. With Marcus Peters (knee) and Amik Robertson (concussion) both dealing with injuries, Hobbs could be in line for a significant role at corner Sunday at Miami.
More News
-
Raiders' Nate Hobbs: Back on injury report Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Nate Hobbs: Snatches first interception of 2023•
-
Raiders' Nate Hobbs: Gets sack after four-game absence•
-
Raiders' Nate Hobbs: Set to return Monday•
-
Raiders' Nate Hobbs: Could return against Detroit•
-
Raiders' Nate Hobbs: Set to miss another contest•