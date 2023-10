Hobbs (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against Green Bay, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Las Vegas' top cornerback will be held out for the second consecutive week, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) and David Long (ankle) are listed as questionable, and if either of them are able to suit up Monday, they'll likely see an uptick in work with Hobbs missing time.