Hobbs recorded eight solo tackles and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 27-20 win versus the Chargers.
Hobbs played all but three of the Raiders' defensive snaps in his first time back from a six-game hiatus due to a broken hand. As a result, the second-year cornerback picked up right where he left off, recording at least eight tackles for the fourth time in his six contests played. Hobbs also logged his second takeaway of the season when he picked up a fumble from running back Austin Ekeler early in the third quarter. He'll look to continue playing a prominent role Week 14 versus the Rams' depleted offense.