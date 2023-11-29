Hobbs logged eight tackles (even solo) during Las Vegas' 31-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Hobbs finished second on the team in tackles and has now compiled eight tackles in back-to-back games. The 24-year-old is currently on pace to set a new career high in tackles despite missing four games earlier this season.
