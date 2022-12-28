Hobbs recorded six tackles (five solo) in Saturday's 13-10 loss to the Steelers.
While usual starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was once again unavailable in Week 16 due to a knee issue, Hobbs operated as the Raiders' No. 1 secondary option this past weekend in Pittsburgh and registered six stops in the process. Whether or not Ya-Sin is able to gain medical clearance for Las Vegas' matchup against the 49ers on New Year's Day, the second-year pro is slated to operate as an every-down contributor regardless.