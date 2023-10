Hobbs (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 7 game in Chicago, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Hobbs has already missed three games due to an ankle injury, and he didn't practice at all this week before being ruled out for the fourth consecutive contest. Jakorian Bennett has also been deemed out due to a lingering shoulder injury, so Tyler Hall and Amik Robertson could again be pressed into extra duty in Las Vegas' defensive backfield.