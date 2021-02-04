Las Vegas re-signed Peterman to a one-year extension Thursday.
Peterman only appeared in one contest in 2020, and though he ultimately lost the backup gig to Marcus Mariota, it appears that the Raiders never lost interest in his continuing development. Derek Carr and Mariota both remain under contract for 2021, likely positioning Peterman to work as the No. 3 option this offseason, though Carr has been connected to trade rumors and Mariota's contract does include a potential out.
