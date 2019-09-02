Raiders' Nathan Peterman: Lands on injured reserve
Peterman was placed on injured reserve Monday with a small tear in the supporting ligament in his elbow, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Peterman had an impressive preseaon for the Raiders as he completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 475 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing 12 times for 78 yards. The 25-year-old remained behind Derek Carr and Mike Glennon on the depth chart, but there was the potential for him to receive another look elsewhere if the Raiders waived him. Instead Peterman will move to IR while he recovers from the ligament injury.
