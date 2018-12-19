Peterman will sign with the Raiders on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Jon Gruden once referred to Peterman as the most pro-ready quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft. Ultimately selected by Buffalo in the fifth round, the Pittsburgh product tossed three touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 130 career pass attempts prior to his release in mid-November. Gruden now gets his chance to take a closer look at Peterman, who will slot in behind Derek Carr and AJ McCarron on Oakland's depth chart. He's a reclamation project without much upside, as Peterman lacks elite physical tools to offset his jitters in the pocket.

