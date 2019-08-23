Peterson completed 23 of 37 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's preseason win over the Packers.

The former Bill led the Raiders' offense on two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to engineer a comeback victory, finding De'Mornay Pierson-El for a seven-yard TD with a little over five minutes left in the game and then guiding the team into field-goal range for Daniel Carlson's 33-yard game-winner inside the final 10 seconds. Peterman remains stuck behind Derek Carr (who got the night off) and Mike Glennon (who played the first quarter Thursday) on the Oakland depth chart, but this performance could earn him a look from another club in need of a backup QB with some experience if he doesn't make the cut for the Raiders.