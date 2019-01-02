Peterman signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peterman's struggles with the Bills over the last two years have been well-documented with just three touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions in eight games. Josh Allen is the clear future for Buffalo and Matt Barkley will be a serviceable backup, so the Bills cut Peterman in November. According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, coach Jon Gruden likes Peterman's athleticism and sees a chance to reinvent him. "Hopefully, we can take him into the offseason program. See if we can restart him and get him going," Gruden said. Peterman will battle AJ McCarron to be Derek Carr's backup in 2019.

