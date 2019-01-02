Raiders' Nathan Peterman: Receives contract from Oakland
Peterman signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Peterman's struggles with the Bills over the last two years have been well-documented with just three touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions in eight games. Josh Allen is the clear future for Buffalo and Matt Barkley will be a serviceable backup, so the Bills cut Peterman in November. According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, coach Jon Gruden likes Peterman's athleticism and sees a chance to reinvent him. "Hopefully, we can take him into the offseason program. See if we can restart him and get him going," Gruden said. Peterman will battle AJ McCarron to be Derek Carr's backup in 2019.
More News
-
Nathan Peterman: Joining Oakland's practice squad•
-
Raiders' Nathan Peterman: Latches on with Oakland•
-
Nathan Peterman: Works out with Detroit•
-
Nathan Peterman: Cut loose by Buffalo•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Benched in favor of Matt Barkley•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Potential starting assignment up in the air•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...