The Raiders placed an fifth-round pick tender on Peterman (elbow) on Monday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Peterman failed to suit up during the 2019 season after an elbow injury forced him to finish the season on injured reserve. The 25-year-old stands to make $2.1 million with the Raiders, however, the Raiders would stand to receive a fifth-round pick back as compensation should they fail to match an impending contract offer from another team.