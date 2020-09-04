Peterman agreed to a restructured contract that will pay $1 million -- all guaranteed -- in 2020, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Peterman inked a one-year, $2.133 million contract in April, but none of that money was guaranteed. Presumed No. 2 quarterback Marcus Mariota is dealing with an undisclosed injury, so it makes sense for the Raiders to rework a mutually beneficial deal that will likely keep Peterman rostered through the entire 2020 season. If Mariota gets healthy, however, Peterman could be a healthy scratch on gameday.