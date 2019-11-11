Peterman (elbow) is not eligible to return from injured reserve in 2019 after the Raiders chose to activate Marquel Lee on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

There was a small chance Peterman could've been activated from IR at some point after his stellar preseason, but those hopes have now been extinguished. The 25-year-old is a restricted free agent in 2020 but it's not necessarily a guarantee that Peterman will return to the Raiders next season.