Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Expected to play Thursday

Bowman is expected to play in Thursday's game against Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Just days after signing with Oakland, the veteran linebacker figures to take the field. It's reasonable to assume he doesn't have the entire defensive playbook memorized which could suggest he won't be an every down asset at least until he becomes more familiar with Oakland's system.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories