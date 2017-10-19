Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: In line start Thursday
Bowman is in line to start Thursday night against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bowman, who previously logged 38 tackles in five games for the 49ers this season, has been brought up to speed quickly by Oakland's coaches and is evidently ready for a key role with his new team. Once it's established that he's in store for a steady workload in the Raiders defense, Bowman has a chance to re-emerge as a lineup option in IDP formats.
