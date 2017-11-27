Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Intercepts Broncos in Week 12 victory

Bowman racked up seven tackles (two solo), an interception and a pass defensed during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos.

Bowman once again led the Raiders' defense in tackles while also forcing his first turnover of the season with an impressive red-zone interception when the Broncos were knocking at the door. The veteran middle linebacker has been a solid midseason addition for Oakland, and he'll look to maintain this momentum in Week 13 against the Giants.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop