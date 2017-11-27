Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Intercepts Broncos in Week 12 victory

Bowman racked up seven tackles (two solo), an interception and a pass defensed during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos.

Bowman once again led the Raiders' defense in tackles while also forcing his first turnover of the season with an impressive red-zone interception when the Broncos were knocking at the door. The veteran middle linebacker has been a solid midseason addition for Oakland, and he'll look to maintain this momentum in Week 13 against the Giants.