Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Leads team in tackles once again

Bowman led the Raiders in tackles with 11 (seven solo) during Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Bowman has now led the Raiders in tackles through his first two games with the team since signing a one-year deal in mid-October. He remains solidified as Oakland's starting middle linebacker heading into a Week 9 matchup on the road against the Dolphins, who expect quarterback Jay Cutler to return from his rib injury.

