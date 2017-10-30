Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Leads team in tackles once again
Bowman led the Raiders in tackles with 11 (seven solo) during Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Bowman has now led the Raiders in tackles through his first two games with the team since signing a one-year deal in mid-October. He remains solidified as Oakland's starting middle linebacker heading into a Week 9 matchup on the road against the Dolphins, who expect quarterback Jay Cutler to return from his rib injury.
More News
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Notches 11 tackles in Raiders debut•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: In line start Thursday•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Signing with Oakland•
-
NaVorro Bowman: Released by Niners•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Available on trade block•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...