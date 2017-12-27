Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Leads team in tackles vs. Eagles
Bowman logged seven tackles (six solo) in Monday's loss to the Eagles.
Bowman continues to serve as the Raiders' leading tackler on a weekly basis since coming to Oakland, totaling 76 tackles in nine games with the team this season. The starting middle linebacker will look to post another solid performance in Week 17 against the Chargers.
More News
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Nine tackles against Cowboys•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Logs nine tackles in Week 14•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Nine tackles•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Intercepts Broncos in Week 12 victory•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Posts 10 tackles in win•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Leads team in tackles once again•
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...