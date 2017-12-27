Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Leads team in tackles vs. Eagles

Bowman logged seven tackles (six solo) in Monday's loss to the Eagles.

Bowman continues to serve as the Raiders' leading tackler on a weekly basis since coming to Oakland, totaling 76 tackles in nine games with the team this season. The starting middle linebacker will look to post another solid performance in Week 17 against the Chargers.

