Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Logs nine tackles in Week 14

Bowman racked up nine tackles (eight solo), one sack and a pass defensed in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.

Bowman has consistently led the Raiders in tackles since his mid-season arrival, while he finally logged his first sack of the season on Sunday. The starting middle linebacker has notched 61 tackles (39 solo) in seven games with Oakland, and he'll look to stay busy in Week 15 against the Cowboys.