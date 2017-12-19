Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Nine tackles against Cowboys
Bowman racked up nine tackles (six solo) and one tackle for loss during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Bowman once again led the Raiders' defense in tackling, bringing his total to 69 tackles (44 solo) in eight games with Oakland this season. He should remain busy in Week 16 on Monday night against an Eagles offense that has averaged 38.5 points over its past two games.
More News
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Logs nine tackles in Week 14•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Nine tackles•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Intercepts Broncos in Week 12 victory•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Posts 10 tackles in win•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Leads team in tackles once again•
-
Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Notches 11 tackles in Raiders debut•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.