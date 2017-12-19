Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Nine tackles against Cowboys

Bowman racked up nine tackles (six solo) and one tackle for loss during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Bowman once again led the Raiders' defense in tackling, bringing his total to 69 tackles (44 solo) in eight games with Oakland this season. He should remain busy in Week 16 on Monday night against an Eagles offense that has averaged 38.5 points over its past two games.

