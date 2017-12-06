Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Nine tackles

Bowman recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Bowman led the team in tackles on Sunday and now his 52 tackles (31 solo) in six games with the Raiders. His fumble recovery came midway through the second quarter with the Giants driving downy into Oakland territory. He'll look to keep up the stellar play against the Chiefs this Sunday.

