Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Notches 11 tackles in Raiders debut
Bowman logged 11 tackles (six solo) during Thursday's win over the Chiefs.
Bowman led the Raiders in tackles during his debut with the team after signing a one-year deal earlier in the week, solidifying his role as a starter in Oakland. He played 60 of 62 defensive snaps and should play a similar role in Week 8 against the Bills.
