Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Notches 89 tackles with Oakland in 2017

Bowman racked up 127 tackles (80 solo), 1.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery in 15 games this season.

Bowman, who was brought in by the Raiders mid-season, actually tied for the team lead in tackles with 89 despite playing just 10 games in the silver and black. The 29-year-old now has five career 120-plus tackle seasons under his belt, including four with the 49ers. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018, but the starting middle linebacker may look to re-sign with Oakland after experiencing such productivity with the team.

