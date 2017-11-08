Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Posts 10 tackles in win
Bowman recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Bowman has led the Raiders in tackles all three games he's been with the team, cementing himself as a key cog in Oakland's defense. He'll now have a week to rest up before taking on Tom Brady and the Patriots in Week 11.
