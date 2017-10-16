Raiders' NaVorro Bowman: Signing with Oakland

Bowman is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Released by the 49ers on Friday, the 29-year-old linebacker will stay in the Bay Area to join an Oakland team with a clear need at his position. It's probably a best-case scenario for his potential to retain IDP value, but there's no guarantee Bowman will handle a three-down role. He shouldn't be deployed in lineups until his role is clarified.