The Raiders selected Farrell in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 126th overall.

Las Vegas has been active in the fourth with its trades and moved up with Minnesota to secure the big defensive tackle out of LSU. Farrell is a space eater in the middle who played in a 4-3 defense for the Tigers, so he is a natural fit in the Las Vegas scheme. He checks in at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds. Athleticism isn't his calling card, but in Las Vegas he just needs to occupy space in the middle of the line and stop the run.