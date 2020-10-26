Agholor hauled in five of nine targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Agholor provided an immediate spark for the Raiders with a 20-yard scoring grab early in the first quarter, and he finished with a team-high receiving yardage total. The veteran also shared the team lead in targets with Darren Waller, as the chemistry between Agholor and Derek Carr continued to blossom in impressive fashion. The performance marked the 27-year-old's first 100-yard effort of the season, but he's now gotten into the end zone in three straight games and four of the six contests he's suited up for overall. While the eventual return of rookie Bryan Edwards (ankle/foot) could certainly impact Agholor's involvement to a degree, the latter has seemingly made enough of a case for himself to still see a solid level of involvement in that scenario.