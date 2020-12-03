Agholor (ankle) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Agholor has now missed two consecutive practices due to an ankle injury, so it appears as though his availability for Sunday's road matchup against the Jets could be in legitimate jeopardy. The extent of Agholor's participation in Friday's final session of the week will likely be telling as to his chances of suiting up. Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones will all stands to handle increased roles if Agholor misses time.
More News
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Snags five passes against Falcons•
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Bounces back on SNF•
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Held to one catch in win•
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Finds end zone again•
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Unable to make impact•