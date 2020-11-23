Agholor caught six of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Kansas City.

Agholor was coming off of an ugly one-catch outing against the Broncos in Week 10, but he returned to looking like the Raiders' top wideout in a showdown with the Chiefs. The former Eagle led his new club in targets, and has logged the most snaps of any Oakland wide receiver through 10 games despite not cracking the starting lineup until Week 3. Agholor has alternated strong and poor performances over the last five weeks, but the odds are in favor of him bucking that trend in a favorable matchup against the Falcons' 31st-ranked pass defense.