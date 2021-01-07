Agholor, who caught one pass for 57 yards on four targets in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Broncos, finished the 2020 season with 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns on 82 targets in 16 games.

A change of scenery proved beneficial for Agholor, who posted career highs in receiving yards and 20-plus yard catches while matching his previous best with eight touchdowns after signing a one-year deal with the Raiders last offseason. The 27-year-old eventually earned WR1 honors in Vegas with Tyrell Williams (shoulder) shelved for the season, but volume wasn't always consistent for Agholor while tight end Darren Waller erupted for 107 catches (on 145 targets) for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. Agholor saw double-digit targets just once, and he never caught more than six passes in a single contest. Nonetheless, Agholor may have earned himself a revamped contract with the Raiders as fellow receivers Henry Ruggs (concussion) and Bryan Edwards continue to develop.