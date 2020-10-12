Agholor caught two passes on as many targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-32 win over the Chiefs.

Agholor got behind the Chiefs' secondary and caught a heave from quarterback Derek Carr in stride for a 59-yard touchdown connection early in the second quarter. The 27-year-old receiver has now tallied three scores through his first five games as a Raider, quickly matching his 2019 season total in 11 contests with the Eagles. Agholor is on track to earn another start on the outside following a Week 6 bye if Bryan Edwards (ankle/foot) is unable to return against the Buccaneers.