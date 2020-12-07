Agholor caught four of 11 targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Perhaps still bothered by the ankle injury that limited his practice reps this week, Agholor finished second on the team in targets but fourth in yards. He was 15 catches in the last three games after totaling 18 grabs over the first nine, so Agholor's role has expanded recently heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Colts.