Agholor caught two of three targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Chargers.

The former Eagle has seen more than four targets in a game only once all season, but Agholor has made them count as Sunday's 45-yard scoring grab in the third quarter was his fifth TD in eight games and fourth in the last five. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 10 against the Broncos.