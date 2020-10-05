Agholor caught all four of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills.

He made a good play to snatch the ball away from Bills safety Jordan Poyer in the end zone as the Raiders tried to mount a comeback inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Agholor set season highs in catches, targets and yards with rookies Henry Ruggs (hamstring) and Bryan Edwards (ankle) sidelined, potentially setting the former Eagle up for an expanded role again in Week 5's tilt against Kansas City.