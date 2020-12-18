Agholor brought in four of eight targets for 49 yards in the Raiders' 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

The speedy veteran fought through what appeared to be a pinkie finger dislocation at one point to check in as a distant second to Darren Waller in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the Raiders for the night. Agholor's downturn after a 100-yard effort versus the Colts in Week 14 represented some unfortunate timing for fantasy managers with him on their postseason rosters, but Agholor has at least continued to be a serviceable option in full PPR formats most weeks -- Thursday represented his fifth straight game with at least four catches. He'll look to up his overall production at the expense of the Dolphins in a Saturday night Week 16 matchup on Dec. 26.