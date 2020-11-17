Agholor caught one of four targets for eight yards in Sunday's 37-12 win over the Broncos.
Agholor's production was capped on a day the Raiders managed to run for more than 200 yards on 41 carries, though he logged over 40 offensive snaps for a seventh consecutive game. Agholor projects to once again start on the outside Week 11 as the Chiefs head to Las Vegas.
