Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Joins Las Vegas
Agholor (knee) signed a one-year contract with the Raiders on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's a fresh start for the embattled 2015 first-round pick, as Agholor had essentially run his course with the Eagles after failing to record over 800 receiving yards in each of the past five seasons. It's hard to identify an obvious role, however, for Agholor, given Tyrell Williams remains as the obvious field stretcher while 2019 fifth-round pick, Hunter Renfrow, emerged as a valuable underneath route runner. While Agholor probably figures to be a quality receiving option for whoever wins the starting job between Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota, it's hard to suggest he'll be any sort of fantasy difference maker, especially if the team chooses to invest in a rookie receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft.
