The Raiders will need Agholor to make plays in 2020, Levi Edwards of the team's official site reports.

With Tyrell Williams (shoulder) shut down for the season, the Raiders have a plethora of young talent that's expected to start the year in three-wide sets -- Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards. Since Agholor played predominantly in the slot last year, it seems unlikely the Raiders take Renfrow off the field to open up a spot for Agholor. Still, Agholor could be a dependable, veteran talent, and although he has struggled with drops during his career, he still has impressive athleticism and has scored 15 touchdowns over the last three seasons. It's worth keeping an eye on his usage in Week 1's matchup versus the Panthers.