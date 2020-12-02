Agholor (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Agholor logged 42 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 43-6 loss to the Falcons, en route to catching five of his six targets for 54 yards. We'll revisit his status no later than Thursday to determine whether the wideout's Wednesday absence is tied to concerns over his status for this weekend's game against the Jets, or is more of a maintenance issue.
More News
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Snags five passes against Falcons•
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Bounces back on SNF•
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Held to one catch in win•
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Finds end zone again•
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Unable to make impact•
-
Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Another long TD in loss•