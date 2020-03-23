Play

Raiders' Nelson Agholor: Reaches deal with Raiders

Agholor's one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Raiders includes $887,500 guaranteed, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Tafur expects Agholor to return punts for the Raiders as well as provide the team with added wideout depth, but the terms of the 2015 first-rounder's deal demonstrates that the free-agent market for his services wasn't especially robust. Agholor -- who caught 39 passes for 363 yards and three TDs in 11 games for the Eagles last season -- will now vie for slotting in a Las Vegas receiving corps that also includes Hunter Renfrow, Tyrell Williams and Zay Jones.

