Agholor caught his only target for a 23-yard touchdown in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Panthers.

Agholor played just 12 snaps on offense in Week 1, but his touchdown catch late in the second quarter ultimately allowed the Raiders to head into halftime with a two-point lead. The trio of Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow saw a majority of the work at wide receiver while tight end Darren Waller caught six passes on eight targets, so Agholor's role is clearly limited at this point.