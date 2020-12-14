Agholor caught five of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts.

Agholor led the team in receiving yardage while finishing second in targets and catches. He scored a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter to bring him within one of his career high of eight in a single season. Agholor's production has varied a bit from week to week, but he's averaged 5.0 catches and 70 yards per game over the last four heading into Thursday's matchup with the Chargers.