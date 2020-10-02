Agholor is on track to handle a starting workload during Sunday's game against the Bills, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Agholor only played 19 percent of offensive snaps during the Raiders' first two games, but he handled an 85 percent snap share Week 3 as injuries thrust him into the starting lineup. With Henry Ruggs (hamstring) officially doubtful and Bryan Edwards (ankle) ruled out, Agholor stands to start alongside Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones in three-receiver sets versus Buffalo.