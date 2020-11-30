Agholor secured five of six targets for 54 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-6 loss to Atlanta.

Agholor continues to be rejuvenated in his debut campaign with the Raiders, once again standing beside Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow as one of the team's top targets Sunday. The USC product has already posted six receiving touchdowns in 11 appearances, and he's registered 50-plus receiving yards in three of his past four outings. Agholor's 15 combined targets Weeks 11 and 12 constitute a new season best for a two-game span. He prepares to face a Jets defense Week 13 that allowed DeVante Parker to post eight receptions for 119 yards Sunday.