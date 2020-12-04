Agholor (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Agholor was limited Friday after having missed the first two practices of the week, but it doesn't appear as though his availability for Week 13 was ever in serious jeopardy. He's recorded 205 yards over Las Vegas' last four games while working as one of Derek Carr's top weapons.
